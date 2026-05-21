COMEDK UGET 2026 Result: Check Answer Key Date, Score Card Details

COMEDK UGET 2026 Result: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced important dates related to the COMEDK UGET 2026 result, answer key, and score card release. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination can check the provisional answer key, final answer key, and rank/score card on the official COMEDK website. As per the latest update, the provisional answer key objection window started on May 16, 2026, and closed on May 18, 2026. The final answer key will be released on May 23, 2026, while the COMEDK UGET 2026 rank/score card will be available from 4 PM on May 29, 2026.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to COMEDK UGET 2026 below:

Provisional Answer Key Release: May 16, 2026 at 11 AM

May 16, 2026 at 11 AM Last Date to Raise Objections: May 18, 2026 at 2 PM

May 18, 2026 at 2 PM Final Answer Key Release: May 23, 2026 at 2 PM

May 23, 2026 at 2 PM Rank/Score Card Release: May 29, 2026 at 4 PM

The score cards will be available through candidate login on the official website.

How to Check COMEDK UGET 2026 Score Card?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the COMEDK UGET 2026 score card:

Visit the official COMEDK website at comedk.org

Click on the candidate login link.

Enter application number and password.

Submit the details to access the dashboard.

Click on the "Rank/Score Card" link.

Download and save the score card for future use.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned in the score card after downloading it.

Details Mentioned on COMEDK UGET 2026 Score Card

The COMEDK UGET 2026 score card is expected to contain the following details:

Candidate's name

Registration number

Roll number

Photograph

Subject-wise marks

Overall score

Rank obtained

Qualifying status

Students should keep multiple copies of the score card for counselling and admission purposes.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Counselling Process

After the release of the result and rank card, qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the COMEDK UGET 2026 counselling process. The counselling schedule and seat allotment details will be announced separately on the official website. Candidates will have to complete document verification, choice filling, and seat confirmation during the counselling rounds.