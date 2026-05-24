COMEDK Result 2026: Check Result Date, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

COMEDK Result 2026: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will release the COMEDK Result 2026 on May 29 at 4 PM on the official website, comedk.org. Candidates who appeared for the undergraduate entrance examination will be able to download their scorecards using their login credentials. The COMEDK final answer key 2026 was released on May 23 at 2 PM after reviewing objections raised against the provisional answer key. Candidates are advised to keep their application number and password ready to check the result once released online.

Steps To Check COMEDK Result 2026

Candidates can check their COMEDK Result 2026 on the official website by following these given steps:

Visit the official website at comedk.org

Click on the "COMEDK Result 2026" link available on the homepage

Enter registration number and password

Submit the details to log in

The COMEDK scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future use

COMEDK Final Answer Key 2026 Released

Before the declaration of the COMEDK result 2026, the authority released the COMEDK final answer key 2026 on May 23. The final key was prepared after examining the objections submitted by candidates against the provisional answer key. The result will be prepared based on the final answer key released by the consortium.

Details Mentioned On COMEDK Scorecard 2026

Candidates should carefully check the details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it. The result will include:

Candidate's name

Roll number

Application number

Marks obtained

Rank secured

Qualifying status

What After COMEDK Result 2026?

After the declaration of the result, qualified candidates will be called for the COMEDK counselling process 2026. The counselling schedule, choice filling process, seat allotment and document verification details will be announced separately on the official website.