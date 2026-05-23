COMEDK Final Answer Key 2026 Released: Check Direct Link, Rank Card on May 29

COMEDK UGET 2026 Final Answer Key: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the final answer key for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the final answer key through the official website, comedk.org. To access the final answer key, students need to log in using their application number and password. As per the latest schedule released by COMEDK, the rank and scorecard for COMEDK UGET 2026 will be announced on May 29 at 4 PM.

Direct Link: COMEDK UGET 2026 Final Answer Key

COMEDK UGET 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can check the following dates for COMEDK UGET 2026 dates for upcoming events:

Final Answer Key Release Date: May 23, 2026

Final Answer Key Release Time: 2 PM

Rank/Score Card Release Date: May 29, 2026

Rank/Score Card Release Time: 4 PM

How to Check COMEDK UGET 2026 Final Answer Key?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the COMEDK final answer key:

Visit the COMEDK official website at comedk.org

Click on the COMEDK UGET 2026 login link

Enter application number and password

Submit the details and log in

The COMEDK final answer key 2026 will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

COMEDK UGET 2026 Scorecard Details

The COMEDK UGET 2026 rank card and scorecard will be released on May 29 at 4 PM. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from the official portal using their login credentials. The scorecard will include candidate details, marks obtained, rank secured, and qualifying status.