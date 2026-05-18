COMEDK 2026 Result When: Check Final Answer Key, Rank Card Details Here

COMEDK 2026 Result: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is prepared to announce the Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2026 results for admission to undergraduate engineering courses. The exam body released the provisional answer key on May 13 for the entrance exam conducted on May 9, 2026.

According to the official information brochure, COMEDK is an autonomous merit determination authority consisting of senior academicians and reputed administrative officers who have been associated with the educational eco system for over two decades.

COMEDK Final Answer Key And Result Release Date

The consortium will publish the COMEDK final answer key PDF on May 20, 2026, according to the official calendar. The COMEDK 2026 result will be declared on May 26. Candidates can access their test scorecards from the official website, comedk.org.

Courses Offered

Check the list of some of the courses offered through this exam.

Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch)

Bachelor of Urban and Regional Planning

Bachelor of Design

B Design (Interior Design)

Bachelor of Planning

BE in Aeronautical Engineering

BE in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

BE in Civil Engineering with Computer Application

BE in Computer Science and Technology

BE in Mining Engineering

BE in Nano Technology

BE in Petroleum Engineering

BE in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence

Students must note that the online rank card will be made available under the applicant login window. Candidates appearing for COMEDK UGET 2026 counseling should download and take a printout of the rank card.

According to the official document, more than 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka have entrusted COMEDK with the responsibility of conducting a single common entrance test followed by centralised counselling for seat selection and admission.