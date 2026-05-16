COMEDK 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: Check Objection Window Link Here

COMEDK 2026 Provisional Answer Key Out: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) released the COMEDK 2026 Provisional Answer Key on May 16, at 11 AM on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check and download the provisional answer key by logging in with their application number and password. Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer can raise objections through the online objection window till May 18, 2026, 2 PM. After reviewing all challenges submitted by candidates, COMEDK will release the final answer key on May 23, 2026, while the rank and score cards will be announced on May 29, 2026.

Direct Link: COMEDK 2026 Provisional Answer Key

COMEDK 2026 Important Dates

Check the COMEDK 2026 important dates below:

Provisional Answer Key Release: May 16, 2026, at 11 AM

May 16, 2026, at 11 AM Objection Window Closes: May 18, 2026, at 2 PM

May 18, 2026, at 2 PM Final Answer Key Release: May 23, 2026, at 2 PM

May 23, 2026, at 2 PM COMEDK 2026 Rank/Score Card: May 29, 2026, at 4 PM

Steps to Check COMEDK 2026 Provisional Answer Key

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the COMEDK 2026 Provisional Answer Key:

Visit the official website at comedk.org

Login using the application number and password

Click on the COMEDK 2026 provisional answer key link

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download the PDF and calculate probable scores

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all answers and raise objections, if any, before the deadline.

COMEDK 2026 Objection Window

Candidates who find any discrepancy in the provisional answer key can raise objection till May 18, 2 PM. To submit objections, candidates will have to login using their application number and password and provide supporting details for the challenged answer. COMEDK will review all objections before releasing the final answer key on May 23, 2026.