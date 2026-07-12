COMEDK 2026 Choice Filling Begins For Mock Round, Submit Preferences By July 13

The COMEDK 2026 Choice Filling process for the mock counselling round has started. Candidates who have successfully registered and completed document verification can now submit their preferred colleges and engineering branches through the official counselling portal. The last date to fill and modify choices for the COMEDK UGET 2026 mock round is July 13. The mock round is an important stage of the counselling process as it allows candidates to understand their possible admission chances based on their rank and selected preferences.

However, it is only a practice allotment and does not confirm admission. Candidates are advised to carefully arrange their preferences before the deadline to make the most of this opportunity.

COMEDK 2026 Choice Filling: How to Submit Preferences

Visit the official COMEDK counselling portal at comedk.org.

Log in using the registered User ID and password.

Open the Choice Filling section.

Select the preferred engineering colleges and branches.

Arrange the selected options in the desired order of preference.

Save the choices and submit them before July 13.

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What Is COMEDK 2026 Mock Round?

The COMEDK 2026 mock round is designed to help students estimate the colleges and courses they may receive during the actual counselling process. The mock allotment is prepared based on the candidate's rank and the choices submitted during this stage.

It is important to note that the mock allotment is only for reference and does not guarantee admission. Instead, it gives candidates valuable insight into how their current preferences may work during the real seat allotment process.

After the mock allotment results are announced, candidates will be allowed to review their allotted options and make necessary changes before the actual Round 1 counselling begins.

One of the biggest advantages of the mock round is the flexibility it offers. After checking the mock allotment result, candidates can add new colleges, remove existing options or rearrange the order of preferences before the final choice locking for Round 1.

There is no restriction on the number of preferences candidates can enter. Students are advised to include a wide range of colleges and branches to improve their chances of securing a seat during the actual counselling process.