COMEDK Counselling 2026: BTech Choice Filling Deadline Extended Till July 24

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has extended the COMEDK Counselling 2026 B.Tech choice filling deadline for UGET counselling. Candidates who have qualified for the counselling process can now fill, modify and lock their preferred engineering colleges and courses till July 24 through the official counselling portal. The extension gives aspirants extra time to carefully review their choices before the Round 1 seat allotment process begins. The Round 1 seat allotment result is expected to be announced after the choice filling process.

How to Complete COMEDK UGET 2026 Choice Filling?

Visit the official COMEDK counselling website at comedk.org.

Log in using the Application SEQ Number/User ID and password.

Open the Round 1 choice filling link.

Select preferred BTech colleges and branches in the desired order.

Save the preferences and submit them.

Download and keep a copy of the submitted choices for future reference.

Applicants should ensure that their preferences are arranged carefully before the final submission, as changes may not be allowed once the choice filling window closes.

COMEDK UGET 2026 Seat Allotment Based on Multiple Factors

The COMEDK Counselling 2026 seat allotment will be prepared based on several factors, including the candidate's UGET rank, category, availability of seats and the sequence of choices filled during counselling.

Higher-ranked preferences are considered first during seat allocation. So candidates should list colleges and BTech branches according to their actual priorities instead of expected admission chances.

The COMEDK UGET counselling is conducted online for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by participating private engineering colleges across Karnataka. Candidates are advised to complete the choice filling process before July 24 to avoid missing the opportunity to participate in Round 1 seat allotment.