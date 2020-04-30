College Admissions 2020: What It Will Be Like This Year

College Admission 2020 will be a vastly different affair because of the shift to online mode

With UGC guidelines on how to conduct exams and go about with the new academic session released, universities will soon spring into action about admission for fresh batch. However, college admissions this year will be vastly different.

The first impact is on the academic calendar. A new academic calendar at universities begins in July-August, but for 2020 UGC has suggested that the academic year start in September instead.

Given that most education boards have not been able to either complete the 12th board examinations or evaluate answer sheets to release result, the result for class 12th students has been delayed. The delay in result directly affects the commencement of college admission process.

For admission process, UGC has suggested the period between August 1 and August 31. This will also affect admission to those courses for which entrance exams are conducted.

If necessity arises, UGC says, universities can also grant provisional admissions and allow students to submit relevant documents of qualifying examinations up to September 30, 2020.

In view of the present scenario and future uncertainties, universities can adopt alternative modes of admission process, if otherwise legally tenable.

This could mean that more universities would turn to online methods of application submission and admission process. Universities like Delhi University and Mumbai University already have an online system for application.

Some states like Odisha, Bihar etc. also have a centralized online system for admission to state Universities. Students need to register online, and are allotted a college based on their marks and preference. However, to complete the admission process, students have to visit the allotted college.

Given the circumstances, Universities may shift to online mode for document submission as well. This could mean that education boards would have to shift to issuing digital certificates. Some boards do have the facility where a student's certificates are deposited in Digilocker.

Colleges might choose to go the MCC way. The Medical Counselling Committee which recently held first round of counselling for PG Medical Entrance Exam (NEET PG) qualified students, allowed students to report online for admission to their allotted institutes.

