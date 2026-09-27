CMAT 2027 Notification Releasing Soon: Check Exam Date, Other Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2027 notification in October. However, the conducting body is yet to confirm the release date. Along with the notification, NTA will also activate the CMAT registration link on its official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.

The notification will consist of information regarding CMAT eligibility, application procedure, examination scheme, admit card details, exam city slip, important guidelines, etc.

According to the official exam calendar released by NTA, the CMAT exam is set to be conducted tentatively on February 7, 2027.

NTA conducts the CMAT exam for admission to management programs in all AICTE-affiliated colleges and institutes. More than 1000 management colleges accept CMAT scores for admission to these programs. Students must note that eligibility criteria for admission to these programs for different colleges may vary.

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CMAT is a National Level Entrance examination for admission to management programmes. The exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to evaluate a candidate's ability across various segments like Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General awareness and Innovation.

CMAT 2027 Eligibility Criteria

Students must note that they must fulfil all the eligibility requirements prescribed by NTA for CMAT. Any candidate failing to meet the requirements will be barred from the exam selection process. Hence, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria before filling out the CMAT application form. The registration process for CMAT 2027 will commence soon on the official website.