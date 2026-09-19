AYUSH PG Entrance Test Result 2026 Out: Check Steps To Download, Topper's List

AIAPGET Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) result 2026 on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecard from the provided portal, exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget. To access the scorecard, candidates are required to enter their application number, password and security code in the designated space.

A total of 51,482 candidates registered for the AIAPGET exam 2026 out of which 49,864 applicants appeared for the exam across the four disciplines, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani.

The AIAPGET exam was conducted on August 22, 2026 at 205 Centres in 104 Cities. A separate exam was conducted on September 1, 2026 for 49 candidates scheduled in Rajasthan College of Engineering for Women, Jaipur in CBT mode.

AIAPGET Result 2026: Steps to Download

To download the AIAPGET 2026 scorecard, candidates can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/aiapget.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the link titled 'AIAPGET Scorecard' under the candidates activity section.

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, enter the credentials, such as application number and password and click on the login button.

Step 4: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and save it for future reference.

AIAPGET 2026 Result: Check Discipline-Wise Topper

Check the names of toppers across the four courses along with the marks obtained from the table below:

Course Name Marks Obtained Ayurveda Vinod 390 Homoeopathy Ayyamolia Akashya 417 Siddha Annaimary A 319 Unani Abdul Moghni 359

NTA has explained no role in counselling, Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will conduct counselling for admission to All India quota seats in Government, Government Aided, National Institutions, Central and Deemed to be Universities.

Designated State / Union Territories Counselling Authority(s) will conduct counselling for admission to State/UT quota seats based on the AIAPGET 2026 merit, choice of subject and fulfilment of their eligibility criteria and more.