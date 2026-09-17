From UGC-NET To JEE: Testing Agency Releases Exam Calendar Up To March 2027

NTA Exam Calendar 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an examination calendar for major upcoming examinations up to March 2027. The calendar includes the tentative schedule for major exams such as UGC NET (December Cycle), Joint CSIR-UGC NET (December Cycle), JEE (Main) Session 1 (January), All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination, Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), and Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET (PG)).

The testing agency stated that the dates are tentative and may undergo changes due to administrative, academic, statutory, logistical or other unforeseen circumstances.

The examination calendar indicates the tentative schedule and period of each examination so that prospective candidates, educational institutions, and other stakeholders can plan their academic and examination-related activities accordingly. The calendar can be accessed on the official NTA website at nta.ac.in.

The NTA said it is committed to ensuring transparency, predictability, and convenience for candidates appearing for the examinations.

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA website and the respective examination portals regularly for the latest updates, including detailed information, application schedules, examination city intimation slips, admit cards, answer keys, and results.

The NTA stated that the calendar does not constitute a notification for any particular examination. Detailed Information Bulletins and examination-specific notices will be issued separately at the appropriate time.

The testing agency advised candidates and stakeholders to rely only on information published on the official NTA website and the respective examination portals.