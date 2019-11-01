CMAT 2020 Application Process Begins Online

CMAT 2020 online application process begins @ Cmat.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the online application process for Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2020. The application process will conclude on November 30, 2019. The application fee payment will end on December 1, 2019. The application fee can be paid only through online mode. CMAT exam will be conducted on January 28, 2020.

After the application process is closed, candidates will still be allowed to choose their examination city till December 2, 2019.

The admit card for CMAT 2020 will be released on the official website on December 24, 2019. As per the official notification, the tentative date for CMAT 2020 result is February 7, 2020.

An applicant must hold a Bachelor's degree in any discipline. Candidates who will appear for the final year of Bachelor's degree (10+2+3) and whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for academic year 2020-21 can also apply for CMAT-2020 computer based test (CBT).

CMAT 2020: How To Apply?

Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply for CMAT exam through the application link available on the official website, 'cmat.nta.nic.in'. The steps to successfully complete the application process are given below:

Step 1: Fill in the online Application Form and Note down the system generated Application Number.

Step 2: Upload scanned images of Candidate's Passport size Photograph (between 10 kb-200 kb) and Candidate's Signature (between 4kb -30 kb) in JPG/JPEG format.

Step 3: Make payment of fee using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI, PAYTM and keep proof of fee paid.

Step 4: Print at least four printout of Confirmation Page after successful remittance of fee.

Step 5: Choose the city for giving the examination CMAT-2020.

