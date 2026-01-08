CMA Foundation December 2025 Results Out, Check Toppers Here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for CMA Foundation December 2025 exam (Syllabus 2022). Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website, icmai.in.

Vidhan Chhabra from Jaipur has achieved the first rank in the CMA Foundation exam with a total score of 380. He scored 92 marks in paper one, 96 in paper two, 98 marks in paper three and 94 in paper four.

Krishana Shishodiya from Bewar is the second rank holder with a total score of 370, while Venkata Vijaya Surya Chaithanya Gelli from Vijayawada and Sanjana Sahu are third rank holders with 364.

Candidates are required to score 40 per cent in all individual subject papers and an aggregate of 50 per cent to qualify the exam.

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website - icmai.in

Those who qualify the Foundation exam will be eligible to appear for CMA Intermediate exam. The CMA Foundation exam was conducted on December 13, 2025.

