CLAT 2019 Result To Be Released Today

CLAT 2019 result will be released today evening

CLAT Result 2019: CLAT 2019 result will be announced today at 6:30 pm. Common Law Admission Test or CLAT is conducted for admission to LLM and five-year Integrated programme. This year rather than one NLU, the exam was overseen by the Consortium of NLUs. The final answer key for CLAT 2019 exam released on June 8 and the result will be released today. Based on CLAT score and rank, students would be admitted to the participating law institutes.

Apart from the CLAT result, the First Provisional Seat Allotment List based on merit-cum-preference will also be released today. Students who are allotted a seat in the first list will get time till June 19, 2019 to submit the counselling fee of Rs. 50,000.

The last date to lock allotted seats or exercise option for shifting against the next Seat Allotment List is also June 19, 2019.

Second Provisional Seat Allotment list will be published on June 23, 2019.

Apart from the 21 National Law Universities (NLUs), 52 private universities will also accept CLAT score for admission to their law programmes. Students can check the list of participating institutes and universities from the official CLAT website.

CLAT exam, this year, was conducted on May 26. The exam was conducted in offline mode.

Click here for more Education News