CLAT Final Answer Key Out

CLAT Final Answer Key: Know How To Download

Final answer keys of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) have been released online. Candidates who took the exam in May can download the answer keys for the respective question paper series. The provisional answer key was released on May 29. The Consortium of National Law Universities had sought feedback from the candidates till June 2 on the provisional answer key.

Download Answer Key

Currently the exam conducting body has an active online window for the reservation categories. "Students can now update any missing/additional information regarding reservation category for admission to NLUs. To update your reservation categories, please login to your CLAT account and click on the 'Update Reservation Categories' button," reads the official notification. The concerned portal will be active till June 11 after which candidates will not be able to exercise their options.

CLAT entrance examination is held for admission to 21 National Law Universities in India and 31 private universities also accept CLAT scores.

CLAT results will be released next. Last year the result came on May 31.

