CLAT Result 2019 Released. Direct Link To Download Ranks Here

CLAT result 2019: The results have been declared on the official website, clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in.

CLAT results 2019: CLAT results have been announced. Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 results have been declared on the official website, clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. The CLAT results and all India rank of CLAT 2019 exams which was conducted on May 26. The results can be checked from the CLAT website using the registration credentials of the students. A notification posted in the official website of CLAT has earlier said that "CLAT 2019 results will be declared on 14th June 2019 post 6:30 PM"

CLAT results 2019: How To Check

The results and all India rank list of CLAT has been declared. Candidates can check their CLAT results following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CLAT 2019, clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link, 'To view the All India Rank of CLAT 2019 Click here'

Step 3: Login with your Registered Email ID and Password

Step 4: Check your CLAT results

Step 5: Take a printout of the results

This year rather than one NLU, the exam was overseen by the Consortium of NLUs. The final answer key for CLAT 2019 exam released on June 8 and the result will be released today. Based on CLAT score and rank, students would be admitted to the participating law institutes.

Apart from the CLAT result, the First Provisional Seat Allotment List based on merit-cum-preference will also be released today. Students who are allotted a seat in the first list will get time till June 19, 2019 to submit the counselling fee of Rs. 50,000.

The last date to lock allotted seats or exercise option for shifting against the next Seat Allotment List is also June 19, 2019.

Second Provisional Seat Allotment list will be published on June 23, 2019.

Apart from the 21 National Law Universities (NLUs), 52 private universities will also accept CLAT score for admission to their law programmes. Students can check the list of participating institutes and universities from the official CLAT website.

The exam was conducted in offline mode.

