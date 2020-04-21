Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) Postponed

The Common Law Admission Test or CLAT has been postponed to June 21.

The Common Law Admission Test or CLAT has been postponed to June 21. The Consortium of National Law Universities have announced the change in the exam date and have also announced extension in the application process. The last date for application submission has been extended to May 18.

Earlier the CLAT was scheduled to be held on May 10 and was rescheduled to May 24. Now the exam will be held on June 21.

The CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

Starting this year, CLAT will be held in a new pattern. This year, the Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities have introduced a new exam pattern, in which changes have been made to the exam structure and composition of questions.

The number of questions has been reduced to 150 from 200.

There has been no change in the mode of exam; it will continue to be held in offline mode.

Candidates who have registered for the exam, shall be provided with necessary guidelines, sample questions, model question paper, answer keys and online learning examination materials. Candidates can access these at the official website of Consortium of NLUs.

