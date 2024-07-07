CLAT 2025 Notification Out, Registrations to Begin from July 15

CLAT 2025: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has issued notice for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025. Registration for CLAT 2025 will start on July 15 and end on October 15, 2024. Interested students can apply for the exam by visiting the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, once the window opens. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 1 this year.

The entrance test is conducted for students seeking admission into undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by 22 NLUs and other participating institutes.

CLAT 2025: Application Fee

The application fee will be Rs 4,000 for general category candidates. For SC/ST/PwD candidates, the fee will be Rs 3,500.

CLAT 2025: Eligibility

For the undergraduate course (5-year integrated law degree), candidates must have secured a minimum of 45 percent marks in Class 12 to be eligible. SC, ST, and PwD category students need to secure at least 40 percent marks in their Class 12 exams to apply for the law entrance exam.

For the postgraduate course (1-year LLM degree), candidates in the general category must have completed an LLB with at least 50 percent marks. Candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD categories must have graduated with a minimum of 45 percent marks to apply for postgraduate courses.

The CLAT examination comprises 120 questions and lasts for 2 hours. The CLAT UG paper covers topics such as the English language, current affairs (including general knowledge), logical reasoning, legal reasoning, and quantitative techniques. The CLAT PG paper includes questions on constitutional law and various other legal areas, such as jurisprudence, family law, criminal law, property law, administrative law, law of contract, torts, company law, public international law, tax law, environmental law, and labour and industrial law.

CLAT 2025: Participating Universities

The universities participating in CLAT 2025 are NLSIU Bengaluru, NALSAR Hyderabad, NLIU Bhopal, WBNUJS Kolkata, NLU Jodhpur, HNLU Raipur, GNLU Gandhinagar, GNLU Silvassa Campus, RMLNLU Lucknow, RGNUL Punjab, CNLU Patna, NUALS Kochi, NLUO Odisha, NUSRL Ranchi, NLUJA Assam, DSNLU Visakhapatnam, TNNLU Tiruchirappalli, MNLU Mumbai, MNLU Nagpur, MNLU Aurangabad, HPNLU Shimla, DNLU Jabalpur, DBRANLU Haryana, and NLUT Agartala.