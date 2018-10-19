CLAT 2019 To Be Offline; Paper For LLM To Have Subjective Questions

CLAT 2019 will be conducted offline. The decision was taken at the 4th meeting of the NLU Consortium which was held at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore. The decision has been taken keeping in mind the various technical glitches that occurred during previous CLAT exams.

In the CLAT 2018 exam which was conducted on May 13, students had complained of much irregularity in the exam and had demanded re-examination.

Apart from the decision to conduct CLAT online, the consortium also decided that the CLAT exam for LLM will have some subjective questions too. The CLAT executive committee will work out the details of the subjective portion.

A question bank will also be prepared with contribution from experts from all the NLUs and other institutions in order to improve the quality of the CLAT question paper.

The consortium has also decided to increase the number of exam centres depending upon the number of candidates who apply for the exam. The decision in this respect will be taken by the CLAT Convener and the Executive Committee.

The consortium has also decided to hold a workshop in collaboration with NAAC and UGC on evolving objective parameters for the accreditation of NLUs by NAAC and other accreditation agencies.

