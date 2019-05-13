CLAT 2019 admit card released: Here's how to download

Admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 have been released. Download Admit Card. Candidates can download the admit card using their mobile number and password. The exam will be held on May 26 from 3 pm to 5 pm. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 12 however it was postponed later. CLAT entrance examination is held for admission to 21 National Law Universities in India and 31 private universities also accept CLAT scores.

The admit card will carry details of the exam center and subject code.

The exam will consist of 200 questions from English including comprehension, general knowledge and current affairs, mathematics, legal aptitude and logical reasoning sections. The exam will carry negative marks of 0.25 marks.

The duration of CLAT will be 2 hours.

In the exam for postgraduate admission, candidates will be allowed 2 hours to attempt 100 questions which will be basically related to Constitutional Law and other law subjects like Contract, Torts, Criminal Law, International Law, IPR and Jurisprudence.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.