Class 10th,12th Results 2023: Notice Saying Board Result On May 11 Is Fake, Says CBSE

CBSE Board Result 2023: The CBSE Board 2023 results will be available on DigiLocker too.

CBSE Board result fake notice: A fake letter stating that CBSE board class X and XII exam results are to be announced on May 11 has gone viral on social media platforms. The letter featured a fake signature of CBSE's director Joseph Emmanuel. Now, CBSE officials have clarified that the letter is not genuine as they never release the dates in advance.

CBSE also took to Twitter to clarify about the fake notice. "#FactCheck #Fake," the caption read.

See the tweet here:

However, the CBSE is expected to announce the results for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this month.

On the official websites, the students will have to enter their roll number, admit card ID, school number and date of birth by clicking on the direct link. The result once displayed can be downloaded for the convenience of the students.

The CBSE Board 2023 results will be available on DigiLocker too. Those who have an account on the government service, need to activate it before the results are announced. The students can take help of their schools for it.

The Class 10 and 12 results will be available on the Umang app too. Students need to enter their roll numbers, admit card ID, school number and date of birth to get the results.

CBSE is also expected to give the students an option to check their Class 10 and 12 results through SMS.

The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 was held between February 15 and March 21, while the Class 12 board exams took place from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

It is also to be noted that CBSE conducted the practical examinations for classes 10 and 12 between January 2 and January 14 this year.