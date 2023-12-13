Class 10,12 Students Beware: Falling Below 75% Attendance Could Mean Missing Board Exams

As per the Standard Operating Procedure, (SOPs) prescribed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), students are required to have a minimum of 75 per cent mandatory attendance for appearing in the class 10 and 12 board exams.

To ensure the importance of the classes and the attendance, the board has introduced various measures such as preparing Standard Operating Procedures for dealing with students who have attendance less than the prescribed percentage.

Schools are required to compile all shortage of attendance separately for class 10, 12 supported with documents. These details should be sent to concerned Regional Office so as to reach within January 7 of the academic session.

Regional Office will communicate any kind of deficiency to the schools within 15 days from the date of receipt of the attendance details. The office should contact the schools latest by January 21 of the academic session.

Schools will communicate fulfillment of deficiency to the regional office within seven days from the date of activity. The last date for according approvals by CBSE is February 7 of the examination year.