CISCE Board Exam Date Sheet Out. Check Schedule For Board Exams Here

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12 exam date sheet.

The written examination of ICSE class 10 will begin from February 21, 2024 and will conclude by March 28, 2024. While the board exam for ISC class 12 will begin from February 12, 2024. The exams will conclude by April 3, 2024.

Steps to check CISCE board date sheet.

Step 1-Visit the official website of CISCE board.

Step 2- Click on the 'Download ICSE (class 10) or ISC (class 12) Date-Sheet 2024' link on the homepage.

Step 3- The ICSE class 10 timetable 2024 or the ISC class 12 timetable 2024 will be displayed.

Check the complete schedule for ISC exams-

February 12- English - Paper 1(English Language)

February 13- English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)

February 15- Commerce

February 16- Geography

Electricity and Electronics

Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing Art Paper 5 (Crafts A)

February 17- Art Paper 5 (Crafts A)

February 20- Mathematics

February 21- Mass Media and Communication

Fashion Designing - Paper 1(Theory)

February 23- Economics

Biotechnology - Paper 1(Theory)



February 26- Chemistry- Paper 1(Theory)

February 28- Business Studies

March 1- Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages

March 4- Physics- Paper 1(Theory)

March 5- Art Paper 2(Drawing or Painting from Nature)

March 7- History

March 11- Accounts

March 13- Political Science

March 14- Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting from a Living Person)

March 15- Biology - Paper 1(Theory)

March 16- Legal Studies

March 18- Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory)

March 19- Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)

Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory)

Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory)

March 20-Sociology

March 22- Physical Education

March 23- Elective English

Hospitality Management

March 27- Psychology

March 28- Art Paper 1(Drawing or Painting from Still Life)

April 1-Home Science -Paper 1(Theory)

April 3- Environmental Science - Paper 1 (Theory)