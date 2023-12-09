CISCE Board Exam Date Sheet Out. Check Schedule For Board Exams Here

New Delhi:
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12 exam date sheet.
The written examination of ICSE class 10 will begin from February 21, 2024 and will conclude by March 28, 2024. While the board exam for ISC class 12 will begin from February 12, 2024. The exams will conclude by April 3, 2024.
Steps to check CISCE board date sheet.
Step 1-Visit the official website of CISCE board.
Step 2- Click on the 'Download ICSE (class 10) or ISC (class 12) Date-Sheet 2024' link on the homepage.
Step 3- The ICSE class 10 timetable 2024 or the ISC class 12 timetable 2024 will be displayed.
Check the complete schedule for ISC exams-
February 12- English - Paper 1(English Language)
February 13- English - Paper 2 (Literature in English)
February 15- Commerce
February 16- Geography
Electricity and Electronics
Geometrical and Mechanical Drawing Art Paper 5 (Crafts A)
February 17- Art Paper 5 (Crafts A)
February 20- Mathematics
February 21- Mass Media and Communication
Fashion Designing - Paper 1(Theory)
February 23- Economics
Biotechnology - Paper 1(Theory)
February 26- Chemistry- Paper 1(Theory)
February 28- Business Studies
March 1- Indian Languages / Modern Foreign Languages / Classical Languages
March 4- Physics- Paper 1(Theory)
March 5- Art Paper 2(Drawing or Painting from Nature)
March 7- History
March 11- Accounts
March 13- Political Science
March 14- Art Paper 3 (Drawing or Painting from a Living Person)
March 15- Biology - Paper 1(Theory)
March 16- Legal Studies
March 18- Computer Science - Paper 1 (Theory)
March 19- Art Paper 4 (Original Imaginative Composition in Colour)
Indian Music - Hindustani - Paper 1 (Theory)
Indian Music - Carnatic - Paper 1 (Theory)
March 20-Sociology
March 22- Physical Education
March 23- Elective English
Hospitality Management
March 27- Psychology
March 28- Art Paper 1(Drawing or Painting from Still Life)
April 1-Home Science -Paper 1(Theory)
April 3- Environmental Science - Paper 1 (Theory)