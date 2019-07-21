In Uttar Pradesh, School Students To Get Sun Exposure For Vitamin D

MHRD has asked all the 29 states and seven Union Territories to "promote sun exposure programmes".

The morning assembly sessions and extra-curricular activities at all government schools in Uttar Pradesh will henceforth be held in the open instead of inside classrooms and auditoriums. The idea behind this is to boost calcium and Vitamin D in students.

The decision has been taken following a recent directive from the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to all states and Union Territories, calling for more physical activities under the sun to tackle diseases, like rickets (soft bones and skeletal deformities), caused by Vitamin D deficiency.

According to state Additional Director (basic education) Lalita Pradeep: "Schools will now have to conduct morning prayers and other activities under the open sky. Most village schools already hold sessions outdoors, but those in urban and semi-urban areas will now have to follow suit. The focus will also be on organizing games outdoors."

She said that the MHRD has asked all the 29 states and seven Union Territories to "promote sun exposure programmes" in their respective schools.

This underscores the need to eradicate diseases caused by lack of Vitamin D.

As a part of the programme, awareness lectures will also be held at government schools in the state in addition to outdoor activities during free periods.

During the growing-up phase, school children remain highly susceptible to bone deforming effects of calcium and Vitamin D deficiency, primarily manifesting as rickets.

This disease can have severe growth outcome for children and lead to lifelong deformities and disabilities.

