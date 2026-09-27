Chhattisgarh Stipend Hike: PG Medical, Dental Students To Get Up To Rs 93,996

The Chhattisgarh government has approved a hike in the monthly stipend for postgraduate medical and dental students studying at government medical and dental colleges in the state. The revised stipend will come into effect from October 1, 2026, as per a government notice issued on September 26.

Under the new structure, first-year PG medical students will get Rs 85,050 per month, up from Rs 67,500. For second-year students, the stipend has been increased from Rs 71,450 to Rs 90,027. Third-year students will now receive Rs 93,996, compared with Rs 74,600 earlier.

PG dental students will also get higher stipends under the revised structure.

Check New PG Medical And Dental Stipend

Course Earlier Stipend New Stipend PG Medical - First Year Rs 67,500 Rs 85,050 PG Medical - Second Year Rs 71,450 Rs 90,027 PG Medical - Third Year Rs 74,600 Rs 93,996 PG Dental - First Year Rs 53,500 Rs 85,050 PG Dental - Second Year Rs 56,700 Rs 56,700 PG Dental - Third Year Rs 59,200 Rs 93,996

The increase works out to around 26% for PG medical students across all three years. For PG dental students, the stipend has gone up by nearly 59%.

The revised rates will apply to eligible postgraduate medical and dental residents from October 1. The decision was taken following a proposal from the Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh.