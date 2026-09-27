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Chhattisgarh Stipend Hike: PG Medical, Dental Students To Get Up To Rs 93,996

Chhattisgarh govt approves hike in monthly stipends for postgraduate medical and dental students from October 1, 2026.

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Chhattisgarh Stipend Hike: PG Medical, Dental Students To Get Up To Rs 93,996
PG Dental Stipends Rise 59%; Third-Year Students To Get Rs 93,996.
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The Chhattisgarh government has approved a hike in the monthly stipend for postgraduate medical and dental students studying at government medical and dental colleges in the state. The revised stipend will come into effect from October 1, 2026, as per a government notice issued on September 26.

Under the new structure, first-year PG medical students will get Rs 85,050 per month, up from Rs 67,500. For second-year students, the stipend has been increased from Rs 71,450 to Rs 90,027. Third-year students will now receive Rs 93,996, compared with Rs 74,600 earlier.

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PG dental students will also get higher stipends under the revised structure.

Check New PG Medical And Dental Stipend

CourseEarlier StipendNew Stipend
PG Medical - First YearRs 67,500Rs 85,050
PG Medical - Second YearRs 71,450Rs 90,027
PG Medical - Third YearRs 74,600Rs 93,996
PG Dental - First YearRs 53,500Rs 85,050
PG Dental - Second YearRs 56,700Rs 56,700
PG Dental - Third YearRs 59,200Rs 93,996

The increase works out to around 26% for PG medical students across all three years. For PG dental students, the stipend has gone up by nearly 59%.

The revised rates will apply to eligible postgraduate medical and dental residents from October 1. The decision was taken following a proposal from the Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh.

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