9 Of 14 Get Eye Infections After Cataract Surgery At Chhattisgarh Hospital

Nine people have developed eye complications after they underwent cataract surgeries at a government hospital in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, prompting the health department to order an inquiry, officials said on Wednesday.

These individuals from Bijapur were admitted to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur this morning for treatment, a health department official said.

He said 14 people underwent cataract surgery at the Bijapur District hospital on October 24. During the follow-up examination on Tuesday, doctors detected an infection in the operated eye in nine of them.

Subsequently, they were referred to Raipur, he said, adding that all necessary medicines and equipment have been made available for their care.

Following the incident, Commissioner-cum-Director of the state's Health Services, Dr Priyanka Shukla, has constituted a three-member inquiry committee, the official said.

The panel will examine the causes behind the post-surgery complications and suggest measures to prevent such occurrences in the future, he said.

The committee includes State Programme Officer Dr Nidhi Atriwal, Joint Director (Health Services) of Bastar Division Dr Mahesh Sandia, and Ophthalmic Surgeon from Jagdalpur District Hospital Dr Sarita Thomas, he said, adding that the committee has been directed to submit its report within three days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)