Chhattisgarh Board Announces Fresh Dates For Pending Class 10, 12 Exams

The exams will be held in the morning shifts for both Class 10 and Class 12 students.

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education or CGBSE has released the fresh dates for pending Class 10 and Class 12 examinations which were earlier postponed in view of coronavirus outbreak. According to a statement released by the Board, the Class 12 examinations will be held from May 4 to May 8 while the Class 10 papers will be held on May 4 and May 5. The Class 12 vocational papers will be held on May 5 and May 8.

The exams will be held in the morning shifts for both Class 10 and Class 12 students.

In view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Chhattisgarh government had earlier decided to promote students of all classes, except 10th and 12th standards, of the state schools without exams.

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 fresh exam dates

On March 19, the state government shut all schools to prevent the spread of the deadly viral infection. In view the lockdown till April 14, it does not seem possible to conduct school exams in near future, an official said earlier.

Therefore, a decision was taken to promote all students up to Class 9 and of Class 11 without holding the exams, he said.

"However, a decision would be taken later on exams of some subjects of Classes 10 and 12 being conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) which could not be held due to the lockdown," the official had said then.

With the government is contemplating to extend the lockdown further after many states and experts have requested an extension, given the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases and warnings that the infection could peak in the coming weeks, the board examinations including that of CBSE is likely to be delayed further.

Click here for more Education News