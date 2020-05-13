Chhattisgarh Not To Conduct Remaining Exams For Class 10, 12

CGBSE Exam 2020: Chhattisgarh Board not to conduct remaining exams for Class 10, 12

CGBSE or Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, the state level secondary and higher secondary body, has announced that it will not conduct remaining annual exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students. According to news agency ANI, the board will give marks for the pending papers based on the internal assessment of each papers. The CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations were postponed in the state in view of preventing the spread of coronavirus cases and also due to the subsequent lockdown announced in the country.

Prof VK Goyal, Secretary, Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education said that the marks for these papers will be given on the basis of internal assessment, ANI reported.

In view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Chhattisgarh government had erlier decided to promote students of all classes, except 10th and 12th standards, of the state schools without exams. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took a decision in this regard on March 31.

On March 19, the state government shut all schools to prevent the spread of the deadly viral infection.

"However, a decision would be taken later on exams of some subjects of Classes 10 and 12 being conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) which could not be held due to the lockdown", an official from the Board had said then.

After that, a statement released by the Board in the April second week had said that the Class 12 examinations would be held from May 4 to May 8 while the Class 10 papers would be held on May 4 and May 5.

Now, the Board has decided to cancel the remaining exams and the marks of the cancelled papers of both Class 10 and Class 12 will be calculated based on the internal assessment.

Earlier, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the pending CBSE board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be held from July 1 to July 15.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the central government announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as one of the measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. Later, a nationwide lockdown was announced from March 25, which has now been extended till May 17.

