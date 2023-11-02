Check The List Of Deleted Syllabus For Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2024

New Delhi:
The National Testing Agency has released the exam schedule, registration dates and the reduced syllabus for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024.
The curriculum for the exam has undergone considerable reduction this year with Chemistry having the maximum elimination of topics.
Here is the list of deleted topics from the JEE Main 2024.
Topics deleted from Mathematics
Mathematical Inductions
Mathematical Reasoning
Some topics from Three Dimensional Geometry
Topics deleted from Physics
Communication Systems
Some topics from Experimental Skills
Topics deleted from Chemistry
Physical quantities and their measurements in Chemistry, precision, and accuracy, significant figures
States of Matter
Thomson and Rutherford's atomic models and their limitations
Surface Chemistry
s-Block Elements
General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Metals
Hydrogen
Environmental Chemistry
Polymers
Chemistry in Everyday Life