Check The List Of Deleted Syllabus For Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2024

The National Testing Agency has released the exam schedule, registration dates and the reduced syllabus for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2024.

The curriculum for the exam has undergone considerable reduction this year with Chemistry having the maximum elimination of topics.

Here is the list of deleted topics from the JEE Main 2024.

Topics deleted from Mathematics

Mathematical Inductions

Mathematical Reasoning

Some topics from Three Dimensional Geometry

Topics deleted from Physics

Communication Systems

Some topics from Experimental Skills

Topics deleted from Chemistry

Physical quantities and their measurements in Chemistry, precision, and accuracy, significant figures

States of Matter

Thomson and Rutherford's atomic models and their limitations

Surface Chemistry

s-Block Elements

General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Metals

Hydrogen

Environmental Chemistry

Polymers

Chemistry in Everyday Life