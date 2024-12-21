Check Details To Apply For The Aga Khan Foundations International Scholarship Programme

The Aga Khan Foundation's International Scholarship Programme (AKF ISP) is introduced by Aga Khan for outstanding scholars from selected countries who have no other means of financing their studies to pursue postgraduate education. Candidates from countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Kenya, Kyrgyz Republic, Madagascar, Mozambique, Pakistan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, and Uganda are eligible to apply. Applications are also accepted from candidates in Canada, France, Portugal and the US but are originally from one of the above mentioned countries.

Eligibility criteria

Applicant must have excellent academic records.

Must hold a Bachelor's degree or equivalent training/professional experience.

They must demonstrate genuine financial need and a thoughtful, reliable, multi-source funding plan that covers all years of study.

Candidate must be admitted to a reputable postgraduate institution.

Applicant must be starting the first year of the programme.

They must have strong leadership potential, professional experience, extracurricular and/or entrepreneurial achievements, and volunteer contributions.

Awards

AKF ISP awards are structured as half grant and half loan, which means, candidates are required to repay 50 per cent of the award amount. Scholarships for Master's studies are granted for the entire duration of the degree course. For PhD students, scholarships are awarded for the first two years, after which applicants are expected to find funding from alternative sources. The award covers tuition expenses and student living expenses.

Applications are handled by local units of the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF), Aga Khan Education Services (AKES), or Aga Khan Education Board (AKEB). Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of AKF for detailed information. The 2025-2026 award cycle will open in early January 2025 and close by 31 March 2025.

Award recipients are selected through a global, annual, and competitive application process.