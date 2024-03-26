Chandigarh International Airport Invites Applications From Company Secretaries

Chandigarh International Airport Ltd (CHIAL) has invited applications for the post of Company Secretary on 'purely contract basis'. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ICSI for detailed information. The last date for the submission of the application form is March 31, 2024.

Eligibility

The candidate should be a member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India for applying to the post. Preference will be given to applicants who have an additional qualification of Chartered Accountant / Cost Accountant and working experience in Government Organisation as Company Secretary as on February 28, 2024.

The maximum age limit for the post of Company Secretary is 40 years.

The Candidate should have at least 3 years (post qualification) experience in a company having minimum paid up capital of Rs 10 crores as on February 28, 2024. The candidate should have a thorough knowledge regarding compliance of Companies Act, Corporate Laws, Conducting of Board Meeting(s) and performing functions of Company Secretary, as given under Section 205 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Salary

The salary for the post will be in line with the candidate's qualification and experience. However, the minimum limit of the salary will be Rs 40,000 per month.

The selected candidate will be posted at Chandigarh International Airport Limited, Mohali/Chandigarh. Chandigarh International Airport Ltd (CHIAL) is a joint venture company of Airports Authority of India; Government of Punjab and Government of Haryana to operate and maintain Chandigarh International Airport.

For detailed information, candidates can visit the official website of ICSI.