CTET 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to issue the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 city slip soon on its official website. In an official notification issued earlier, the exam-conducting body stated that the information regarding the examination city and the date of exam allotted to each candidate will be made available on the CTET portal 15 days before the exam. As per the official exam schedule, the CBSE is set to conduct the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test on December 12 and 13, 2026.

CTET Admit Card When?

According to official information, the admit card, containing details of the examination centre, will be made available for download two days before the exam.

Exam Structure, Marking Scheme

As per the official information, all questions in the CTET exam will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. There will be two papers:

Paper 1 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 1 to 5

Paper 2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for Classes 6 to 8

According to the official marking scheme of the exam, each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking.

Applicability

The CBSE noted that the CTET certificate will be applicable for central government schools, such as, KVS, NVS, Central Tibetan Schools, and schools under the administrative control of UTs of Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and NCT of Delhi.

As per official information, the CTET scorecard may also apply to the unaided private schools, who may exercise the option of considering the CTET.