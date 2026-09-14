CTET Exam Date 2026 Out: Exam 0n 12 And 13 December, Check Full Details Here

CTET Exam Date 2026 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026. According to the public notice issued on September 14, the exam will be held on December 12 and 13, 2026.

The CTET exam was earlier scheduled for September 6, but CBSE postponed it after reopening the application window. Candidates who have applied for the September 2026 session can now check the revised exam schedule.

CTET Exam City Slip 2026

As per the CBSE notice, the CTET exam city intimation slip will be released at least 15 days before the exam.

The slip will inform candidates about the city where their examination centre will be located. Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates.

Read Full Notice Here

CTET Admit Card 2026

The CTET admit card will be available for download two days before the examination. Candidates can download it through the Candidate Login section on the official CTET website.

What Should CTET Candidates Do Now?

With the exam dates announced, candidates can now plan their preparation accordingly. Those who have already completed the syllabus can focus on revision, previous-year questions and mock tests.

Candidates can also take section-wise tests to identify topics where they need more practice. Regular mock tests can help them improve their speed and manage time during the examination.