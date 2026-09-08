CBSE CTET 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 revised examination dates anytime soon. The board started the facility for online correction in the CTET 2026 application form on Monday, on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The correction window is open from September 7 to 10, 2026.

The CBSE reopened the 22nd CTET application window on August 25, giving candidates another opportunity to apply. The registration window closed on September 1, as per the revised schedule. Earlier, the CTET registration portal was active from May 11 to June 10, 2026, and the exam was scheduled for September 6, 2026. The CBSE noted that the Supreme Court has "emphasised the need to afford eligible teachers a reasonable opportunity to comply with the statutory requirement of acquiring the prescribed TET qualification."

In the public notice, the CBSE noted that the revised date of the 22nd edition of CTET examination will be announced after closure of the portal.

It is important to note that candidates who have successfully submitted their CTET application form during the registration process from May 11 to June 10 can also make corrections in their particulars.

According to the prescribed test structure by the Central Board of Secondary Education, all questions in the CTET exam will be multiple choice questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CTET 2026 New Exam Date, Admit Card, City Slip