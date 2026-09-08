CBSE CTET 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 revised examination dates anytime soon. The board started the facility for online correction in the CTET 2026 application form on Monday, on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The correction window is open from September 7 to 10, 2026.
The CBSE reopened the 22nd CTET application window on August 25, giving candidates another opportunity to apply. The registration window closed on September 1, as per the revised schedule. Earlier, the CTET registration portal was active from May 11 to June 10, 2026, and the exam was scheduled for September 6, 2026. The CBSE noted that the Supreme Court has "emphasised the need to afford eligible teachers a reasonable opportunity to comply with the statutory requirement of acquiring the prescribed TET qualification."
In the public notice, the CBSE noted that the revised date of the 22nd edition of CTET examination will be announced after closure of the portal.
It is important to note that candidates who have successfully submitted their CTET application form during the registration process from May 11 to June 10 can also make corrections in their particulars.
According to the prescribed test structure by the Central Board of Secondary Education, all questions in the CTET exam will be multiple choice questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CTET 2026 New Exam Date, Admit Card, City Slip
CTET 2026 LIVE: Exam City Slip When?
The examination body is expected to release the CTET city intimation slip around 10 days before the exam date. The exam city slip will inform candidates about the city assigned to them for the test. The city slip is released in advance so that the applicants can make the travel arrangements without any last-minute hassle.
CTET 2026 LIVE: Admit Card Details
Candidates who registered for the CTET 2026 September session exam will be eligible to download the CTET 2026 admit card. The CBSE will release the admit card in online mode on its official website, ctet.nic.in. The admit card is an important document that the applicants need to carry with them on the day of the examination.
CBSE CTET 22nd Edition LIVE: Exam Structure
According to the prescribed test structure by the CBSE, all questions in the CTET exam will be multiple choice questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate.
CTET 2026 LIVE: How Exam Cities Are Allotted?
According to official information, the option to select an exam city was not available on the online application portal. The examination city to the applicants will be allotted by CBSE on a random basis, the exam body stated. Candidates must also note that the request for change of the allotted examination city will not be accepted by the CBSE.
CTET 2026 LIVE: CBSE Opens Correction Window
The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday started the facility for online correction in the CTET 2026 application form, on the official website, ctet.nic.in. The correction window is open from September 7 to 10, 2026.
CBSE CTET 2026 LIVE: Revised Exam Dates Anytime Soon
The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 revised examination dates anytime soon on its official portal.