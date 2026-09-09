CTET 2026: Exam In December? Application Correction Notice Drops Big Hint

CTET Exam Date 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has provided candidates who have already submitted their CTET application forms an opportunity to correct certain details in their applications. The CTET 2026 application correction window is currently open and will close tomorrow, September 10. Candidates who applied earlier, when the application window was open from May to June, can also make corrections to their forms, wherever applicable, through the official website, ctet.nic.in.

Following the closure of the application window, the board opened the application correction window for the 22nd edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

When Will Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 Be Conducted?

Candidates are awaiting the announcement of the examination date. There is speculation that the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 may be conducted in December, although the board has not yet officially announced the CTET 2026 exam date.

The examination is crucial for aspirants preparing for government teaching jobs. The CBSE had reopened the CTET application process in August, allowing candidates another opportunity to register for the examination.

CTET New Notice: What Does the Latest Notice Say?

According to the notice issued by the CBSE: "The facility for online corrections in the particulars, wherever applicable, will be available on the official CTET website until September 10, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their applications during the previous application window from 11.05.2026 to 10.06.2026 may also make corrections in their particulars, wherever applicable, during the correction window. No correction will be allowed under any circumstances after 10.09.2026."

CTET Exam in December? Notice Gives a Major Hint

The earlier notice reportedly mentioned the file number "F. No. CBSE/CTET/Sept./2026/e-73233." However, the latest notice carries the file number "F.No.: CBSE/CTET/December-2026." This change has led to speculation that the examination, which was earlier expected to be held in September 2026, could now take place in December.

The exam was earlier scheduled for September 2026. However, following a Supreme Court ruling, the examination was postponed, and candidates were given another opportunity to apply.

The CBSE stated that the Supreme Court had emphasised the need to provide eligible teachers with a reasonable opportunity to fulfil the legal requirement of obtaining the prescribed TET qualification.

For now, the reference to "December-2026" in the latest correction notice has increased the possibility that CTET 2026 could be conducted in December. Candidates should therefore step up their preparation and stay updated with official announcements.

CTET Exam Pattern 2026

The CTET will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode and will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

The examination will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes, with a total of 150 questions. Each question carries one mark and has four options. There is no negative marking in the CTET examination.