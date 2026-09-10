CBSE Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 City Slip, Admit Card Details: All We Know So Far

CTET 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 revised exam date soon. Soon after this announcement, candidates can expect their advance intimation of exam city, followed by the release of the CTET 2026 admit cards.

According to official information, before the release of the hall tickets, the exam body will inform the candidates of the exam city where the exam centres will be located. Candidates can plan their travel and accommodation accordingly using the CTET 2026 advance intimation of examination cities.

Exam Shifts

As per the earlier released schedule, the CTET 2026 exam was to be conducted in two shifts:

Shift 1: Morning (9:30 am to 12 pm) for Paper 2

Shift 2: Evening (2:30 pm to 5 pm) for Paper 1

However, candidates must wait for an official confirmation regarding the revised examiantion schedule by the board.

CTET Admit Card Details

Candidates who have registered for the CTET 2026 exam will be eligible to download the CTET admit card. The CBSE will release the admit card in online mode on its official website, ctet.nic.in. The admit card is an important document that the applicants need to carry with them on the day of the examination.

Exam City Slip When?

The examination body is expected to release the CTET city intimation slip around 10 days before the exam date. The exam city slip will inform candidates about the city assigned to them for the test. The city slip is released in advance so that the applicants can make the travel arrangements without any last-minute hassle.

Earlier in a public notice, the CBSE had noted that the revised date of the 22nd edition of CTET examination will be announced after closure of the portal. With the registration portal closing on September 10, applicants can expect the announcement of the new exam dates for the CTET exam anytime soon.