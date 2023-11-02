CBSE Will Set UP Office In UAE Soon, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Says

Dharmendra Pradhan while signing an MoU with his UAE counterpart to strengthen educational cooperation.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, during his three-day visit to Abu Dhabi, announced on Wednesday that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon open an office in the UAE. Speaking to reporters, Mr Pradhan said, "UAE-India relations are in a good state today. In a strategic partnership, particularly in education and skill, India and the UAE have strong ties. We are opening an IIT in the UAE, and many eminent universities of India have already come here. In the near future, more universities may open their campuses."

Furthermore, Mr Pradhan highlighted the existence of over 100 CBSE-affiliated schools in the UAE. During his first day of the visit, he met with the UAE's Education Minister Ahmad Al Falasi, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to enhance educational cooperation. The MoU includes initiatives for student and faculty mobility, among other collaborations.

The Education Minister stressed the need for India and the UAE to work together to build a knowledge bridge, emphasizing that both countries are significant - the UAE as a global economic hub and India as a global talent hub.

An MoU was signed between India and the UAE today to strengthen the existing education cooperation between both our countries.



The UAE is a global economic hotspot, India is a global talent hotspot. The MoU will enable India 🇮🇳 and 🇦🇪 to leverage their strengths for harnessing… pic.twitter.com/W0OfcgN49k — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 1, 2023

The Ministry of Education, in a statement, said, "The ministers reviewed the bilateral engagements in education and skill development, particularly the progress on points discussed during our meeting on the sidelines of the fourth education working group as part of the G20 India."

"The MoU is expected to facilitate regulations, legal structures, and best practices in general and higher education in both countries, framework, and policies in general and higher education, including national qualifications frameworks to facilitate mutual recognition of qualifications between both countries, and academic collaboration between higher education institutions in both countries for offering twinning, joint degree, and dual degree programs, among others," it added.

During his visit, Mr Pradhan also visited 42 Abu Dhabi, a coding school that emphasizes innovation, creativity, and peer-to-peer learning through a project-based and gamified curriculum.

Following the tour of 42 Abu Dhabi, Union Minister @dpradhanbjp engaged in a meaningful interaction with students of Abu Dhabi Indian school and faculty at India House



The interactrive session was enriched by discussions about education, innovation, and the potential for closer… pic.twitter.com/4OLBHHR4by — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 1, 2023

The school operates 24/7 throughout the year, providing learners with flexibility to learn and earn according to their schedules. Mr Pradhan highlighted that such flexibility and the concept of learning while earning align with the recommendations of NEP 2020 and are essential to empower India's talented youth and workforce.