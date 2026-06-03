CBSE Verification Portal: Multiple Payment Options Available For Students

CBSE Re-evaluation Portal 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an important update regarding the payment process for students applying for verification and re-evaluation services. In an official communication shared on social media, CBSE informed students that multiple bank payment gateways are currently active on the verification and re-evaluation portal.

In an official statement shared through its social media handle, CBSE informed students that payment gateways of SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Indian Bank are currently active on the verification and re-evaluation portal. The board also clarified that students are not required to have bank accounts in any of these banks to complete the payment process successfully.

Students can use different online payment methods, including UPI, net banking, debit cards, and credit cards, through the available gateways. The board said these options have been provided to ensure a smooth and convenient application process for all students.

CBSE further shared that as of 9:30 AM, nearly 40,000 students had already used the facility and completed their verification and re-evaluation applications successfully. The board emphasized that the process has been running smoothly and that students should not rely on unofficial reports or misleading information circulating online.

The board has advised students and parents to rely only on official CBSE communications for accurate information and updates related to verification and re-evaluation applications.

Students planning to apply for verification or re-evaluation have been advised to complete the application process before the deadline. Students should also carefully review all details entered in the application form before final submission to avoid errors or delays in processing.