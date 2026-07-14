Learn AI, Python And Cybersecurity Free: CBSE Offers 19 Online Courses

CBSE Online Courses: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is offering 19 free online courses for students of Classes 8 to 12 to help them develop industry-relevant technology skills alongside their regular school education.

The initiative has been introduced in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) through its National Digital University (NDU) platform. The courses are designed to equip students with future-ready skills in emerging technologies at no cost.

The online programmes cover a wide range of in-demand subjects, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Python programming, cybersecurity, cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), web designing, 3D printing, semiconductor design, and computer concepts. Students can enrol in the courses based on their interests and learn at their own pace.

Courses On AI, Python, Cyber Security And More



The 19 online courses include both beginner and advanced-level programmes across multiple technology domains. Key offerings include:

Artificial Intelligence (AI): Generative AI and Yuva AI for All

Coding and Programming: Python programming and computer concepts

Advanced Technologies: Cybersecurity, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT)

Design and Manufacturing: Web designing and publishing, additive manufacturing, 3D printing, and ChipCraft

Core Electronics: Semiconductor design, RTL, IP integration, and SoC sign-off

Short-duration courses can be completed in as little as 90 minutes, while comprehensive programmes extend beyond 20 hours for students who wish to explore a subject in greater depth. This enables learners to study at their convenience without disrupting their regular academic routine.

Flexible Learning Schedule

One of the key features of the initiative is its flexible learning format.

The courses vary in duration, allowing students to choose programmes that fit their schedules.

How To Enrol

Students interested in enrolling can visit the official NIELIT National Digital University (NDU) portal and register for the course of their choice. The registration process is simple, and all courses are available online, allowing students to learn from home.