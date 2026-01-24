CBSE Updates Minimum Land And Play Area Requirements For Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an official notification mentioning the amended clause for establishing schools. The minimum land requirement for 'A' category schools upto senior secondary level is 6,000 sq mtr. The requirement for setting up 'B' category schools upto secondary level is 2400 sq mtr and upto senior Sec level is 3200 sq mtr. Schools belonging to 'C' category are required to have 1,600 sq mtr upto sec level and 2,400 sq mtr upto senior Sec level.

As per the amended laws, the schools are required to follow certain provisions for play area as well.

All schools should have a play area of not less than 2000 square meters of land within the campus.

The school located on relaxed land norms having land area less than 6000 square meters should have a play area of not less than 2000 square meters within the campus or an arrangement for sports and extracurricular activities with the nearby schools / colleges / sports complex / stadium / any other institution.

The arrangement should be having safe and easy access without compromising with the safety of the students within the maximum limit of 200 meters from the school ensuring that the students do not have to cross any District / State / National Highway or any major road carrying significant traffic which may pose a serious safety hazard for students.

In case the arrangement is made with a private institution, a signed agreement between the school management and other private institution/body may also be submitted to the Board

In case the arrangement is in respect of any municipal/ development authorities/ government institution, a copy of the letter issued by such an institution may also be submitted to the Board.

The existing schools already affiliated with the Board under relaxed land norms which do not fulfill the requirement of minimum play area may make efforts to have an arrangement for sports and extracurricular activities.

