CBSE Updates Affiliation Norms For School Counsellors To Strengthen Student Well-Being

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the qualifications for the Counselling and Wellness Teachers (Socio-Emotional Counsellor) and Career Counsellor. The affiliation norms were modified by the CBSE in the November 26, 2025, meeting, which aimed at providing students' mental health and emotional well-being.

According to the CBSE's existing clause 2.4.12 every Secondary and Senior Secondary school shall appoint a person on full time basis for performing the duties of Counselor and Wellness Teacher. The person appointed as Counselor and Wellness Teacher shall be either a Graduate Post Graduate in psychology or Post Graduate in Child Development Or Graduate/Post Graduate

with Diploma in Career Guidance and Counseling. Schools having enrolment of less than 300 students in classes from 9 to 12 can appoint a Counselor & Wellness Teacher on part-time basis.

Amended Clause: Every CBSE-affiliated Secondary and Senior Secondary school is mandated to appoint qualified personnel to support students' socio-emotional well-being and career guidance. Specifically, schools must appoint a Counseling & Wellness Teacher (Socio-Emotional Counselor) at a ratio of one counselor for every 500 students enrolled, along with Career Counselors to address students' academic and career planning needs. These roles are intended to ensure holistic development, mental well-being, and informed decision-making among students.

The Counseling & Wellness Teacher (Socio-Emotional Counselor) must hold a Master's or Bachelor's degree in Psychology (Clinical, Counseling, Applied, or Educational), or a Master's degree in Social Work (Mental Health/Counseling), or a Bachelor's/Master's degree in any subject with a Diploma in School Counseling or Child Guidance and Counseling.

The appointed individual should be competent in socio-emotional learning (SEL) delivery, crisis intervention, identification of mental health concerns, sensitization of parents and teachers, and maintaining confidentiality. Additionally, the counselor must complete 50 hours of CBSE-preferred capacity building programs (CBPs) in psychosocial counseling. Schools may also adopt the CBSE Counseling Hub and Spoke School Model to strengthen counseling and well-being support services for students.

Career Counsellor amended clause:

Every CBSE-affiliated school shall appoint one Career Counselor for every 500 students enrolled in Classes IX to XII, maintaining a 1:500 counselor-to-student ratio. The Career Counselor must hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in Humanities, Science, Social Sciences, Management, Education, or Technology, and possess competencies in career assessment and interpretation, knowledge of higher education pathways in India and abroad, research skills, student and parent career counseling, and collaboration with universities and industry.

The appointed counselor must also complete 50 hours of CBSE-preferred Capacity Building Programs (CBPs) in career counseling. Where a Career Counselor is not available, the school may nominate a trained teacher, who must acquire and complete the CBSE-prescribed qualifications and competencies under Clause 2.4.12.2 within two academic years.