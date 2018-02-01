CBSE To Open Student Counselling Line From Today The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said it will start its student counselling service from Thursday to address students' exam related anxiety which peaks now around the board exams, due to commence in March.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to start its student counselling service from today to address students' exam related anxiety. The CBSE board exams are due to commence in March and the stress and anxiety peaks now around the board exams. According to Indo-Asian News Service, the tele-counselling service by the board will continue till April 13. The CBSE counselling will be provided by a total of 91 principals, trained counsellors, psychologists, and special educators, the CBSE said in a statement.The CBSE's Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will start on March 5, a just a few days after Holi festival, according the examination date sheet released by the Board last month. Holi is on March 2.The Board has provided this facility in India and abroad. Out of the 91 counsellors, 71 will be available in India while 20 will be in Nepal, Saudi Arabia (Al-Khobar), Oman, the United Arab Emirates (Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al-Khaimah), Kuwait, Singapore, Qatar and Japan.Last year, the CBSE had undertaken service of 90 principals , trained counsellors from CBSE- affiliated government and private schools, a few psychologists and special educators who participated in tele-counselling and address exam-related psychological problems of students.To get counselling, students can call 1800 11 8004 number from anywhere in India between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. till April 13.While the general queries will be answered by the operators, students will be connected to principals or counsellors in case of exam-related anxiety or stress.To cater to the needs of differently abled students, the board has also arranged services of four "special educators" too. This is the ninth year that CBSE has taken this measure.Students can seek counselling online also by mailing at counselling.cecbse@gmail.com and by checking the CBSE website.A little less than 3 million students of the two classes across the country have registered for the examinations. According to CBSE guidelines, the schools have to conduct the practical exams from mid-January and complete it by January 31.According to the CBSE, about 16.38 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 examination while another 11.86 lakh students are enrolled for the Class 12 exam. This is the first CBSE board examination after the board scrapped the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation that had been widely criticised for its system of optional tests and automatic promotion. (With Inputs from IANS)Click here for more Education News