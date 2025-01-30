CBSE To Begin Psycho-Social Counselling Services From February 1

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin psycho-social counselling services facility for students and parents for the academic session 2025 from February 1 to April 4, 2025. The free-of-cost counselling session will be held in two phases to eliminate exam-related stress among students. The classes will be held before, during and after the exam.

The board conducts the psycho-social counselling in three ways including IVRS, podcasts, and tele-counselling.



Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS): Students will have the facility to avail 24x7 free of cost IVRS facility on the CBSE toll-free number 1800-11-8004. The facility can be utilised to ask questions about stress-free preparation for examinations, time and stress management, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), and important contact details of CBSE offices. The facility is available in Hindi and English.



Podcasts: Students can benefit from bilingual podcasts addressing stress management and mental well-being on the CBSE official website cbse.gov.in.



Tele-counselling: A total of 66 trained counsellors, principals, psychologists, and special educators from CBSE-affiliated government and private schools will assist students on the steps to take stress-free exams. Out of these, 51 are from India, while 15 counsellors are from Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman and the United Arab Emirate. The service will be available from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm from Monday to Saturday.

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams will commence from February 15, 2025. The exam for Class 10 will begin with the English paper, while that of Class 12 will begin with the Entrepreneurship paper. This year, approximately 44 lakh students are expected to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

