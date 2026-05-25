CBSE Shares Correct Physics Answer Sheet With Student, Promises Result Update Amid Error Row

CBSE Answer Book Mismatch Issue: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has shared the correct Physics answer book with Vedant, a Class 12 student who had alleged that he was earlier provided another student's answer sheet and evaluated on that basis, leading to an incorrect result. Vedant had applied for a photocopy of his answer sheet through CBSE's official portal.

According to Vedant, the board emailed him his correct Physics answer book and informed him that his marks would soon be revised based on the fresh evaluation of the subject.

"Please find attached your correct answer book for Physics. Your result will be updated based on the new marks of Physics shortly," the mail sent to Vedant stated.

Vedant had taken the matter to social media platform X on May 23 after receiving the photocopy of the answer sheet. He claimed that the handwriting in the Physics answer book sent to him did not match his own. His post garnered over three million views and more than 40,000 likes. Several other students also raised similar concerns online.

Earlier, CBSE had said that the issue regarding allegedly incorrect answer sheet shared with Vedant was being handled on "top priority", with a dedicated team monitoring the matter.

Vedant had applied for the photocopy of his Physics answer sheet on May 19 after securing what he described as unexpectedly low marks in the subject.

On May 23, he received the answer sheet via email and alleged that the handwriting did not belong to him.

CBSE stated that students' interests remain its top priority and that the board always works in favour of students.

CBSE's OSM System

CBSE introduced the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system for Class 12 board examinations this year. Under the new system, answer sheets are evaluated digitally through scanned answer scripts under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Since the declaration of results, several students have alleged that they received lower-than-expected marks under the new evaluation system and have expressed concerns over the process on social media.

Many students also pointed to their comparatively higher scores in competitive examinations like JEE, claiming it highlighted inconsistencies in the Class 12 evaluation process. However, CBSE had responded by saying that such concerns arise every year after results are declared.

Apart from evaluation-related complaints, students and parents also reported multiple glitches on the CBSE post-result services portal. Some users claimed that the fee displayed for obtaining answer sheet photocopies ranged from as low as Re 1 to more than Rs 60,000 due to technical issues on the platform.