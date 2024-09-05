CBSE Sends Showcause Notices To 27 Schools Over 'Dummy' Enrollments

The CBSE has issued showcause notices to 27 schools in Delhi and Rajasthan for "dummy enrollment" of students, top officials said on Thursday.

The board is also contemplating legal action against those found guilty of non-compliance.

The move came after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted a surprise inspection at these schools to check the "dummy school" menace.

"Majority of the inspected schools were found to have violated the board's affiliation by-laws by enrolling students beyond their actual attendance records, effectively creating 'dummy' enrolments. Additionally, schools were found to be flouting infrastructural norms of the board," CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta said.

"The CBSE has taken cognisance of these serious violations and showcause notices are being issued to the defaulting schools. Legal action is also being contemplated against those found guilty of non-compliance," he added.

Scores of students preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations prefer to take admission to dummy schools so that they can focus solely on their preparations for the competitive exams. They do not attend classes and straightaway appear in the board exams.

Aspirants also choose dummy schools, keeping in mind the quota in medical and engineering institutes available for students from certain states. For example, candidates who have completed classes 11 and 12 in Delhi are considered for admission to medical colleges of the national capital under the Delhi state quota.

Earlier this year, the CBSE cancelled the affiliation of 20 schools for enrolling dummy students and ineligible candidates.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)