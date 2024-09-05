Advertisement

CBSE Sends Showcause Notices To 27 Schools Over 'Dummy' Enrollments

The move came after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted a surprise inspection at these schools to check the "dummy school" menace.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CBSE Sends Showcause Notices To 27 Schools Over 'Dummy' Enrollments
The CBSE is also considering legal action against those found guilty of non-compliance.

The CBSE has issued showcause notices to 27 schools in Delhi and Rajasthan for "dummy enrollment" of students, top officials said on Thursday.

The board is also contemplating legal action against those found guilty of non-compliance.

The move came after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted a surprise inspection at these schools to check the "dummy school" menace.

"Majority of the inspected schools were found to have violated the board's affiliation by-laws by enrolling students beyond their actual attendance records, effectively creating 'dummy' enrolments. Additionally, schools were found to be flouting infrastructural norms of the board," CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta said.

"The CBSE has taken cognisance of these serious violations and showcause notices are being issued to the defaulting schools. Legal action is also being contemplated against those found guilty of non-compliance," he added.

Scores of students preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations prefer to take admission to dummy schools so that they can focus solely on their preparations for the competitive exams. They do not attend classes and straightaway appear in the board exams.

Aspirants also choose dummy schools, keeping in mind the quota in medical and engineering institutes available for students from certain states. For example, candidates who have completed classes 11 and 12 in Delhi are considered for admission to medical colleges of the national capital under the Delhi state quota.

Earlier this year, the CBSE cancelled the affiliation of 20 schools for enrolling dummy students and ineligible candidates.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CBSE, Education News, CBSE Schools
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Banaras Hindu University Releases Undergraduate Admissions 2024-25 Schedule For Spot Round
CBSE Sends Showcause Notices To 27 Schools Over 'Dummy' Enrollments
Andhra Pradesh ICET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Download
Next Article
Andhra Pradesh ICET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Download
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com