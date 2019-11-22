CBSE Schools To Celebrate 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' Till June 2020

CBSE has asked schools to celebrate Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat till June 2020

Students in CBSE schools will learn 100 sentences in a language other than their mother tongue and English. The exercise is part of CBSE's initiative to celebrate the Unity in Diversity in the country.

CBSE schools will be participating in the 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' programme, a programme which will be held throughout the year.

For the purpose of cultural integration, CBSE has paired states and Union Territories in groups of two (in some rare cases, it is group of three). Schools in the sates in each pair will, in the duration of the programme, will become familiar with the culture and heritage, and tradition, of their partner state through various activities as suggested by the Board.

"These activities will not only lead to enrichment of knowledge of partner state but also develop a sense of bonding between the students of partner State/UT," reads CBSE notice.

The State/UT pairing will continue till June 30, 2020.

The activities, suggested by CBSE, have to be integrated in regular activities of the school without the need of extra class.

Students who participate in these activities may be given incentives or recognition in the form of Certificates, Badges, Appreciation Letters, etc.

Schools are required to maintain a record of activities which will be carried out as part of the 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' (EBSB) programme and upload the same along with at least two photographs and a short video on the CBSE portal at the end of each month from November 2019 to June 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' programme on Ekta Diwas (October 31) in 2015.

Recently, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan also held 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' festival which was a 4-day cultural festival. 2,375 students from 25 regions of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan participated in various cultural events and competitions.

