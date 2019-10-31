'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat': Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Begins 4-Day Cultural Festival

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan begins 4-day cultural festival today

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan's 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' festival begins today. The festival starts today and will conclude on November 3. The festival is being held at the India Gate Lawn No. 6, New Delhi. Art works made by students highlighting the vivid culture of the country will be displayed. The program will begin with a cultural march past.

The festival aims to promote interaction among students of diverse culture who belong to different states of the country. The main themes of the Unity festival this year are Fit India, Samagra Shiksha, Jal Suraksha, Ban Single Use Plastic, and Swachh Bharat.

The festival will be inaugurated by the Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

As per reports, 2,375 students from 25 regions of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will participate in the various events planned across the four-day festival.

To create an environment which promotes learning about a different state and culture, KVS Regions are paired to represent another state different from their own state.

In Inaugural ceremony, Kendriya Vidyalaya students of Delhi region will display the culture of all states along with artefacts and in closing ceremony students from all regions will display their respective paired state.

Several contests will also be held for students like group dance, on the spot painting, quiz, solo song, etc.

