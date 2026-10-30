CBSE Revises Scheme Of Studies For Class 10 Board Exams 2028: Check New Rules

CBSE Class X Board Exams 2028: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the Scheme of Studies for students currently studying in Class 9 during the 2026-27 academic session and progressing to Class 10 in 2027-28. According to the notification, three curricular components will not be included in the curriculum for these batches. The changes have been introduced to align the implementation of the interdisciplinary area with the prescribed schedule. The board has also clarified the subjects that will be assessed through board examinations and school-based internal assessments.

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CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2028: Which Subjects Have Been Removed?

As per the CBSE circular, the following subjects and modules will not be part of the curriculum for the specified batches:

Individuals in Society

Modules of Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Environmental Education

Students will continue to study nine compulsory subjects, including three languages, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Art Education, Physical Education and Well-being, and Vocational Education. They can also opt for one additional optional subject.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2028: Assessment And Vocational Education

The five compulsory subjects for the Class 10 board examination will be Language R1, Language R2, Mathematics, Science and Social Science.

Students can also appear for board examinations in an optional subject, Advanced Mathematics, Advanced Science or a skill subject, depending on their choices.

Vocational Education will remain compulsory. Students can choose either Kaushal Vikas or one of the 22 skill subjects notified by CBSE. Kaushal Vikas will be assessed internally by schools, while students opting for a skill subject will have to appear for its board examination.

Students must secure at least 33% marks in each of the five compulsory boacrd examination subjects to pass Class 10. The existing scheme will continue for students currently studying in Class 10 during 2026-27.