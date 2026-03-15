CBSE Revaluation vs Verification: Which Option To Choose And What It Really Changes

After the announcement of the results, many students under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) feel that the marks obtained do not reflect their performance. In order to resolve these problems, the board offers two options: verification of marks and revaluation, but students are often confused about the option to choose and the actual difference it will make.

Verification of marks is the first process under the board after the announcement of the results. In the verification process, the board checks if the marks have been correctly computed, if any answer has been left blank, or if there has been any mistake while transferring the marks from the answer sheet to the mark sheet. But the actual answer is not re-checked during the verification process.

If the students still think there is an error with the marks, they can apply for revaluation. In revaluation, the answers are checked by the examiner to see if the marks obtained by the students were correct. In other words, the marks obtained by the students may be increased or reduced by the examiner.

According to educators, students who think there is an error with the marks obtained by the students should apply for verification. On the other hand, students who think the answers obtained by the students should have been awarded higher marks should apply for revaluation.

The next important step is to obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer sheet. This gives the students an opportunity to evaluate the answers obtained by the students. After seeing the answer sheet, the students can make a decision on whether to apply for revaluation.

The CBSE board has divided the process into phases. The students have to apply according to the schedule announced by the board. The students have to apply online through the CBSE website by paying the prescribed fee.

Students are advised to carefully check their answer sheets before applying for revaluation, as the process can sometimes result in marks being reduced as well as increase