Class 12 Results Declared Early To Facilitate Undergraduate Admissions: CBSE

CBSE released 12th results earlier to facilitate undergraduate admissions

In a first, the CBSE announced the class 12 results way ahead of schedule following a Delhi High Court order to complete the process before the undergraduate admissions begin.

The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the results within 28 days, around three weeks before the usual schedule, as the exams had begun on February 15 had concluded on April 3. The CBSE was also ahead of the ICSE board which announces the results before it every year.

'10th Result Will Be A Surprise Too': CBSE

"The Delhi High court had asked all boards to finish the result process before the undergraduate admissions begin so there is no hassle about pending results and students being stuck," a board official said. The board had advanced the commencement of the examination by a fortnight this year.

The CBSE announced class 12 results on Thursday taking everyone by surprise as there was no prior information about the date on which the results would be declared.

Girls have a pass percentage of 88.70 which is 9 percentage points more than that of boys' 79.40 per cent. Transgenders have a pass percentage of 83.3 per cent.

